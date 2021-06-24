Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Fierce join the singer for her Pride performance of Cher's 'Believe' for her Peacock music concert.

Miley Cyrus' Cher cover with RuPaul's Drag Race queens will make you 'Believe' in Pride

Do you believe in icons supporting icons? Miley Cyrus is here to make sure of that with her latest live performance.

As part of her Stand by You Pride concert (streaming Friday on Peacock), the pop star performed an epic cover of Cher's 1999 smash "Believe" with a little help from six fabulous drag queens, including RuPaul's Drag Race stars Kylie Sonique Love (from the currently airing All-Stars 6) and Jaidynn Fierce (season 7).

The queens join Cyrus on stage while decked out in fashions honoring Cher's style evolution over the years, performing choreography and serving face while Cyrus brings the house down with her mammoth vocals. Kylie and Jaidynn were joined by fellow drag queens Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire T. Mylan, Raquel Rea Heart, and Iris Lefluer for the set.

MILEY CYRUS PRESENTS STAND BY YOU Miley Cyrus performs Cher's 'Believe' with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Fierce. | Credit: Vijat Mohindra/Peacock

Cyrus has long been an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, and frequently partners with the RuPaul's Drag Race family for projects. She appeared on the season 11 premiere as a guest judge, and enlisted dozens of RuGirls - including Alyssa Edwards and Laganja Estranja - for her 2015 MTV VMAs performance.

Cher has also recently opened up about her appreciation for RuPaul's work, exclusively telling EW that she "will have to go on" the Emmy-winning reality competition series at some point after years of fans begging for her to serve as a guest judge on Ru's panel.

Watch Cyrus' cover of Cher's "Believe" above, and tune in to the full concert when it debuts Friday on Peacock.

