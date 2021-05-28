Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather

Teller will now star as producer Albert S. Ruddy, whose experience on the classic film is the subject of the upcoming 10-episode series The Offer

Paramount+ has found a replacement for Armie Hammer in their upcoming series about the making of The Godfather. EW has confirmed that Miles Teller is taking over the starring role of producer Albert S. Ruddy in The Offer.

The real Ruddy is an executive producer on The Offer, which is based on his experiences during the production of The Godfather. The 10-episode series will be written by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora), and Nikki Toscano (Hunters) will serve as showrunner. In addition to starring, Teller himself will also executive produce the series.

Important clarification if you're confused: The Offer is not the only project currently being developed about the making of The Godfather. As the classic film by Francis Ford Coppola approaches its 50th anniversary next year, there is also a making-of movie in the works starring Oscar Isaac as the young Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal as Paramount studio head Robert Evans.