The actress "called B.S." when she found out who Jackie's romantic partner is in the Netflix spin-off.

Mila Kunis says her That '70s Show character ends up with the wrong guy on That '90s Show

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the actress admitted that her and Kutcher's characters, Jackie and Kelso, probably wouldn't have made it for the long haul after their youthful romance ended.

"My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," Kunis said. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]'s character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think."

Kelso and Elizabeth's character, Brooke, did have a child together, and he subsequently moved to Chicago to be closer to them. And when Kelso made one more play for Jackie's hand in the final season of That '70s Show, they mutually agreed that they both had some growing up to do — though they still admitted their love for each other. So maybe their '90s Show endgame isn't complete B.S.

"Now we're like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one,'" Kunis joked. She did promise, however, that the spin-off is "very cute," and "anyone who has ever watched or loved That '70s Show will be really happy with it."

Though Kunis kinda has a point — after all, what's the deal with Betsy, Kelso's daughter with Brooke? — plenty of fans will enjoy seeing Jackie and Kelso together. Jackie may have dated Fez and Hyde (the latter played by Danny Masterson, whose legal troubles would seem to preclude a return), but she and Kelso were each other's first loves. And the fans want what the fans want.

Plus, who doesn't love a real-life couple playing one on TV? It's all very Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, without the booze and the Oscars (though if we're being honest, Kunis was robbed of a nomination for Black Swan).

Anyway, That '90s Show will reunite most of the original cast — Topher Grace, Valderrama, Laura Prepon, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp — and follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

The show wrapped production in July and has yet to announce a release date.

