“I looked up to them, at 14, and so the trajectory of my career, my life, could’ve gone any which way, but it didn’t.”

Despite her character blazing it up in Eric Forman's basement on the regular in That '70s Show, Mila Kunis revealed that her former costars actually helped her stay away from drugs throughout her formative years.

Kunis was cast as Point Place's resident beauty queen Jackie Burkhart in the fan-favorite Fox series when she was only 14-years-old. Despite her young age, the actress said she felt welcomed by her fellow castmates and was heavily inspired by their actions throughout filming.

"I will say, the reason I don't do drugs, the reason I didn't get into doing drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did," she told Vanity Fair. "I looked up to them, at 14, and so the trajectory of my career, my life, could've gone any which way, but it didn't."

All of Kunis' costars were between four and six years older than her — Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher (who she would later marry) were both 20, while Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama were 18 — when the show first aired back in 1998. As she put it: "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually the age of the character."

Kunis, who will reprise her role in the upcoming Netflix spinoff That '90s Show, recalled that while the cast often "played poker on Friday nights" and "drank beer" on set, she never once felt out of place. "I wasn't intimidated," she joked. "I had a solid ego, man."

However, after pausing to reflect, Kunis said that she did feel out of her depth sometimes. "I don't know if it was intimidating in the sense that I didn't know who I was or lost sense of myself," she explained. "But I must've been like, 'Wow, these kids are all so cool and they're so much older than I am.'"

But, Kunis noted that, regardless of age, she and her costars were all dealing with the same problems that all young adults face. "We were all trying to figure ourselves out," she said. "We were all young."

Why was the rest of the cast so much older, you ask? Well, because Kunis lied about her age when auditioning for the show. "I'd like to make it very clear now: I did lie," she declared. "You have to sign a contract before you get the job and, in my contract, I had to put an asterisk and be like, 'Studio teacher.' And they're like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh, P.S., I'm 14.'"

At that point, Kunis said that show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner already envisioned her in the role and weren't letting her go. She added, "They were so sweet, they were like, 'Well, we loved you at that point, so what did we care?'"

