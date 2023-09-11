Kunis recalls her first kiss on set of That '70s Show in the 2002 interview, which is making the rounds following Masterson's rape conviction.

Mila Kunis says Danny Masterson bet Ashton Kutcher to French kiss her when she was 14 in resurfaced interview

In the clip, Kunis revealed Masterson once bet Kutcher to French kiss her on set of their Fox sitcom That '70s Show during a scene that required the two, who played love interests Jackie and Kelso, to be making out. Kunis was 14 years old at the time, while Kutcher was 19.

"They were like, 'You guys are going to be making out in this scene.' And I'm thinking wait, this is slightly illegal," Kutcher recalled to O'Donnell.

Kunis added, "I've never kissed a guy. Ashton's attractive, and I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it. He was like, 'Don't worry about it.' Then Danny goes to him and goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her.'"

Kutcher confirmed that he and Masterson "had a little side bet going." He said, "You're kissing on the show, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. You would use tongue. Danny bet me like 20 bucks I wouldn't do it."

The two argued over whether Kutcher actually went through with the bet, with Kunis stating he did not and Kutcher stating otherwise. "I didn't let him, but I think he tried," she said. Kutcher then said he believed Kunis had already turned 15 by then.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, & Danny Masterson during "Traffic" Los Angeles Premiere at The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, United States Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Danny Masterson | Credit: S Granitz/WireImage

Several clips of Kutcher and Masterson, who last week was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women, have been making the rounds on social media following the conviction. In one, Kutcher describes his underaged Cheaper by the Dozen costar Hilary Duff as "one of the girls that we're all waiting to turn 18."

A clip of Masterson discussing his Long Island accent (or lack thereof) with Conan O'Brien in 2004 has also gone viral, wherein the actor builds up to a joke about him asking people to touch his genitals. "So why are you asking people to do that? That's the more important question," O'Brien said in response.

"I mean, you got 'em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab," Masterson replied.

O'Brien said, "I've heard about you. And you'll be caught soon, I know you will."

"I will," Masterson confirmed.

Kutcher and Kunis, along with former costars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, wrote statements in support of Masterson in an effort to sway the judge into leniency during sentencing, which is common practice in such proceedings. In his statement, Kutcher called Masterson a "role model" and "extraordinarily honest," while Kunis called him an "outstanding older brother figure." Following swift backlash, the duo issued an apology video on Instagram, with Kunis stating that the two "support victims" and "have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher said the letters "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that."

Reps for Kutcher and Kunis didn't respond to EW's request for comment on the resurfaced O'Donnell interview.