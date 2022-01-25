The unlikely duo competes for 'Most Admired Alum' in a new AT&T commercial.

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at their shared romantic history: 'We have a lot in common'

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore joke about their unexpected connection in AT&T Fiber's new advertisement, set to air during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Kunis married That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, 43, in 2015, two years after his divorce from Moore was finalized. The Brat Pack member and Bad Moms actress share more in common than a husband – they attended the same high school, Fairfax High in West Hollywood, 23 years apart. Kunis, 38, graduated in 2001, and Moore, 59, left during her junior year to pursue her career.

AT&T unites the actresses at a high school reunion in the one-minute ad. Both expect to earn the "Most Admired Alum" superlative, only to lose to the school's "first gigillionaire" with high speed internet.

Moore frets, "I had no idea that we went to the same high school," and Kunis smirkily replies, "We have a lot in common." The two are then ushered off with an unpleasant "Please get off my stage."

"It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum," Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."

Moore also told ET that the experience "brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection."

"Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a playful way?" Moore said.

In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore wrote that she "went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be." Kutcher did not reply to the comments, though he tweeted, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."

Kutcher and Moore still work together on their anti-human trafficking foundation, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children.