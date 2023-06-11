Fire up the Vespa: Mike White is open to a prequel series centered on The White Lotus fan favorite Tanya McQuoid.

"I absolutely think that's possible," the series creator said to the idea at a press conference at the Vivid Sydney Festival on Saturday, per Deadline. "We were just talking about that. It's a funny idea." And because he loves working with star Jennifer Coolidge so much, White proposed "making Jennifer 20 years younger" (à la Harrison Ford in the new Indiana Jones movie, one can assume) so the Emmy winner could reprise the role herself.

"That would be fun too," White said. "I think Jennifer's like, 'Sure, let's do it!'"

Coolidge, also in attendance, even had a location in mind for the continent-hopping series: "Australia gets my vote."

White, who is already hard at work on season 3, also expressed an interest in Australia for potential future seasons. "My dream would be to hit every continent," he said at the festival. "We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going."

Warning: White Lotus season 2 spoilers ahead.

Season 3 will reportedly to be set in Thailand, and though Coolidge's Tanya served as a connecting thread between the Hawaii-set season 1 and Italy-set season 2, a season 3 appearance is not expected on account of her character dying a most unfortunate death in the season 2 finale and all: Following a shootout with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and co., Tanya falls over the side of the yacht and hits her head, her body later discovered floating in the water. (The gays were, in fact, trying to kill her.)

Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her role, admitted to EW last year that she tried to sway White's creative direction. "I said to him jokingly throughout the filming, I'm like, 'You don't have to, you know? Tanya doesn't have to die,'" she said. However, she understood why it had to happen. "I don't really know Mike's writing process, but it's like all these pieces to a puzzle and so when he comes up with something like Tanya has to die, I mean, she really did," Coolidge added. "This was an episode about women and all that they have to put up with and all their survival techniques."

"I remember I saw an Oprah episode many, many years ago, and someone asked her what's the worst thing you could do to a person, what's the worst topic of something where people don't recover from something, and I remember her saying, 'I think it's betrayal,'" she said. "People don't recover from it. And there's a lot of betrayal going on in this show. There was a lot of women in this show having to survive a lot of different aspects of being a woman and all of it is intentional. Mike is a master."

Though Tanya won't return for season 3, one person from her circle will: Belinda, the spa manager she formed a bond with in season 1. Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role, EW previously confirmed.

