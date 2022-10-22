The challenge is on! And there's a brand-new tribe of stars checking into The White Lotus, ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast their rivals.

EW has learned that at least two Survivor contestants will make cameo appearances in season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO series. Show creator Mike White told Variety on Thursday that eagle-eyed viewers can expect to spot them right from the get-go.

"We had some Survivor contestants make cameos in the very first scene," he said. A representative for HBO confirmed the news to EW.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Mike White attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 'The White Lotus' creator Mike White | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

White is no stranger to the world of Survivor. The School of Rock actor participated on Survivor: David vs. Goliath back in 2018 and made it all the way to Day 39 before ultimately losing out to competitor Nick Wilson.

It seems he has retained the skills he learned on the reality series and is putting them to good use in The White Lotus. "There's definitely some Survivor weaved into the show," he told Variety. "That's for sure."

White also flexed his Survivor knowledge in September, dropping a reference to the show while accepting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for season 1 of The White Lotus at the 2022 Emmys.

"On Survivor, the way to stay in the game is you lower your threat level," he explained at the time. "And it's like, now I feel like I've raised my threat level. And I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great, I love writing, I love doing what I do. Don't come for me. Don't vote me off the island, please!"

Like Survivor, season 2 of The White Lotus will feature a ragtag cast of eclectic vacationers — including Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe — who clash and form key alliances with one another while staying at the Sicilian location of the titular resort.

"It's more juicy. It feels like the stakes are higher and there's more intense drama and plot twists than the first season," Plaza told EW about the show last month. "It's more heightened in the way that it made sense for the stories that happened on this volcanic island."

The White Lotus season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. Watch the trailer above.

