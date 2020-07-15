It's Mike Tyson vs. a shark in new Shark Week special

Shark Week type TV Show network Discovery Channel

Michael Phelps had his shot at a shark. Now it's Tyson's turn.

Mike Tyson will face one of his biggest fears — in fin form — as he gets in the water with the feared predator for a new Shark Week special.

The former heavyweight champ will kick off Shark Week 2020 by starring in Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, Discovery announced Wednesday. In the special — which airs Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. — Tyson will "square off" against a shark "in the name of research," with legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the action. What does that mean, exactly? Will the two wind up comparing bite strength? The network assures that no sharks were harmed whilst making this special.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” said Tyson in a statement. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

Image zoom Discovery Channel

The eight-day Shark Week, which celebrates the apex predator of the sea, will feature more than 20 hours of new programming in its 32nd annual installment. Among the specials is the 20th anniversary edition of Air Jaws. Viewers also will visit such places as New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa to learn how the pandemic lockdown — which reduced the number of people playing or working in the oceans — "has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans."

Did you know that sharks have two you-know-whats? You would if you watched the first Shark Week promo, which can be seen here.

