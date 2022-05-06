Mike Hagerty, who played Mr. Treeger on Friends, dies at 67

Hagerty had a long career of memorable roles, including on series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Grey's Anatomy, Seinfeld, and Somebody, Somewhere.

Mike Hagerty, the character actor best known for his recurring role as Mr. Treeger on Friends, has died. He was 67.

Hagerty's most recent role was starring opposite Bridget Everett as her character Sam's father, farmer Ed Miller, in the HBO comedy series Somebody, Somewhere. On Friday, Everett shared the news of Hagerty's death on Instagram on behalf of his family. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," she wrote. "Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Born in Chicago, Hagerty had a long career of memorable roles in the industry, including as a series regular on two short-lived sitcoms: The George Carlin Show and Lucky Louie. He also appeared in the original The Wonder Years and in episodes of Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Glee, The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Medium, The Mindy Project, Mob City, Monk, Seinfeld, Shameless, and The Wayans Bros.

Hagerty's breakout performance, which would make him memorable in pop culture for years to come, was in the hit NBC sitcom Friends. He played Mr. Treeger, the building superintendent who starred in a number of episodes, including one in season 4 in which Matt LaBlanc's Joey agrees to be his dance partner after he threatens to evict Courteney Cox's Monica and Jennifer Aniston's Rachel.

Everett also wrote a personal post paying tribute to her costar. "I loved Mike the instant I met him," she wrote alongside behind-the-scenes photo of the two together. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Hagerty's Somebody, Somewhere costar Jeff Hiller also praised the actor, calling Hagerty "a wonderful, kind, sensitive, hilarious, gentle, beautiful actor and human" and noting how people loved telling him they knew him from one of his many unforgettable roles in television and film.

"They said they loved seeing him in such a nuanced role and loved his performance. I did too. We saw each other in February and he was so excited for a second season and said he asked the writers to give us [a] scene together," Hill wrote. "He drove Murray and me home from a dinner and made us laugh all the way to the hotel with his self-deprecating humor and wit. He was truly the best. He will be missed."

"No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years," Parker wrote.

"Oh no! This is devastating. He was so brilliant," Feig commented. Bayer wrote, "I'm so sorry, Bridget."

"Brilliant actor, and we know from you, a brilliant human," wrote Najimy. "So sorry B."