Mike Colter, Danielle Brooks, more to star in Netflix's quarantine-shot series

The cast includes established actors and their non-actor family members, since the show was shot in isolation.

Netflix and the Orange Is the New Black team assembled the cast for Social Distance, the upcoming anthology TV series about COVID-19 quarantine and shot in the thick of quarantine.

Luke Cage's Mike Colter, Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, When They See Us' Asante Blackk, Dead to Me's Max Jenkins, The Office's Oscar Nunez, and more were announced on Wednesday in a video reveal.

Each one of the eight episodes will be told through different virtual lenses and character perspectives. Brooks' episode, for example, is filmed with her mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks, as well as Misha Brooks, Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor), and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) and her daughter Rocco Luna.

“Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors," Social Distance creator Hilary Weisman Graham said in a statement. "That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential. It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately."

Nunez's episode also features Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights), her husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), Miguel Sandoval (Station 19), Camila Perez (Gotham), Olli Haaskivi (Manifest), and Giana Aragon. Colter's episode features Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton), spouses Heather Burns (Bored to Death) and Ajay Naidu (Office Space), Shakira Barrera (GLOW), Steven Weber (xx) and his son Jack Hohnen-Weber, and Helena Howard (Don't Look Back).

Blackk films his episode with his father Ayize Ma'at and The Craft remake actress Lovie Simone. Jenkins films with actors Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Peter Vack (Love Life), and Rana Roy (Life Sentence)

The hefty cast also highlights Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and his son Leo Bai-Scanavino, Ali Ahn (The Path), Tami Sagher (Orange Is the New Black), Barbara Rosenblat (Orange Is the New Black), Michael Mulheren (Rescue Me), spouses Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Sunita Mani (GLOW), spouses Raymond Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life) and Marcia Debonis (Orange Is the New Black), Kylie Liya Page, Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), David Iacono (Grand Army), Will Meyers (The Village), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), and Ava Demary (FBI).

Social Distance is set during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic and tells of "the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection," according to a logline description.

"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same," reads a previous statement from the creators, which includes executive producer Jenji Kohan. "Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another."

