Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role on Breaking Bad as the manager of Gus Fring's industrial laundromat, has died. He was 52.

His reps tell EW he died on June 1 of a heart attack during his sleep, but appeared to be in good health as recently as Memorial Day.

Batayeh appeared on various TV shows over the course of his acting career, but his most prominent performance came on Breaking Bad. He starred as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante, which served as a front for the meth lab where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) created the valuable product.

Dennis appeared on three episodes of Breaking Bad, and met a brutal end in his last one: He was killed when his prison cell was set on fire to prevent him from giving evidence against Gus' criminal empire.

Mike Batayeh on 'Breaking Bad' Mike Batayeh on 'Breaking Bad' | Credit: AMC

Batayeh was born in Detroit, but moved to L.A. in his 20s to pursue an acting career. He performed comedy in the Middle East as well, including in Egypt, Lebanon, Dubai, and Jordan — where he was invited two years in a row to perform in the Amman Stand-up Comedy Festival.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," Batayeh's family said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Aside from Breaking Bad, Batayeh made appearances on other TV shows including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Shield, and Boy Meets World.

Funeral services for Batayeh will be held on June 17 in Plymouth, Mich.

