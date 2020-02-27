Migos member Offset will make his acting debut on NCIS: Los Angeles

LL Cool J is collaborating with one of the members of rap group Migos — but not in the way you might expect.

The longtime NCIS: Los Angeles star is welcoming fellow MC Offset to the show's 10th season, where he'll be making his acting debut in this Sunday's episode, "Alsiyadun."

In the video above, both rappers talk about how Offset was the one who approached LL Cool J, hoping there would be room for him to guest on an episode.

The Atlanta-based performer is breaking type by playing an undercover CIA agent, Kadri Kashan Khan, who is reluctant to help the NCIS: L.A. team save their new member Fatima (played by new series regular Medalion Rahimi), as it would blow his cover.

In addition to acting on the CBS show, Offset will be premiering his new song "Danger" during the episode. His NCIS gig also comes on the heels of fellow Migos member Quavo making a cameo on Netflix's Narcos: Mexico. Now can we get Takeoff to go on Hawaii Five-0?

Image zoom "Alsiyadun" - Pictured: Kiari "Offset" Cephus (Kadri Kashan Khan), Eric Palladino (CIA Officer Vostanik Sabatino), Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri (guest star Kiari "Offset" Cephus), to help get her back, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Monty Brinton/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related content: