The rink may be freezing, but things are finally heating up between Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel's characters on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, which picks up after Coach Cole (Duhamel) kissed Alex (Graham) as a result of her getting his son Jace (Naveen Paddock) to play hockey with the Anaheim Ducks. All season long, Cole's been struggling with reigniting his son's passion for the sport, and Alex started getting through to him, inspiring Cole to kiss her out of nowhere. But that seemingly random kiss might become something more, as in this week's episode, the two flirt and Cole eventually asks Alex out on a date.

"Sparks fly," Duhamel recently teased to EW. "She's like a breath of fresh air for this guy. He's been avoiding any romance since his wife died and been burying himself in this camp and in his son, and she provides a new perspective on things for him. He really respects her, even though she drives him crazy."

Graham previously said Cole "is this guy who takes sports and competition really seriously, and over time, we start to learn a little bit from each other. He takes life so seriously that she enjoys poking holes in his uptight demeanor and soften what he's trying to do as a parent, and with the struggles he's having trying to be both an authority figure and a warm dad, I see a little vulnerability there and I can help him out, so we slowly start to understand each other a little more."

Watch the video above to see these two adults act like high schoolers with a crush. New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debut Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.