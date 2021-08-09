Here's what we know about the next horror series from Hill House and Bly Manor duo Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy.

Haunting of Bly Manor team reunite for terrifying new series Midnight Mass — see the first trailer

Fans of The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor might be waiting a long (loooooong) time to see another installment of the Netflix anthology horror series since creator Mike Flanagan says there are currently "no plans for more chapters." But don't fret because he and his producing partner Trevor Macy, as well as some of their stars, have reunited for a new freaky-deaky series, Midnight Mass.

Netflix revealed a first look at the seven-episode limited series, premiering this Sep. 24, through a trailer, photos, plot details, and a letter about the project from Flanagan.

Friday Night Lights and Good Girls actor Zach Gilford stars as Riley, a disgraced young man who returns to the small community on the isolated Crockett Island. His arrival coincides with the presence of a mysterious priest, Father Paul (Tell Me Your Secrets' Hamish Linklater). Division was already brewing amongst those living on the island, but unexplainable events, which some might call miraculous, ignite a newfound religious fervor.

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) ZACH GILFORD as RILEY FLYNN in episode 105 of MIDNIGHT MASS Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) HAMISH LINKLATER as FATHER PAUL in episode 103 of MIDNIGHT MASS Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Even though Midnight Mass technically isn't associated with Hill House and Bly Manor, there are enough actors from the anthology involved in this new series to make it feel that way.

Those include Kate Siegel (Theo Crain on Hill House, Viola on Bly Manor), Rahul Kohli (Owen on Bly Manor), Alex Essoe (Charlotte Wingrave on Bly Manor), Annabeth Gish (Mrs. Dudley on Hill House), Robert Longstreet (Mr. Dudley on Hill House), Samantha Sloyan (Leigh Crain on Hill House), and Henry Thomas (Hugh Crain on Hill House, Henry Wingrave on Bly Manor).

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) KATE SIEGEL as ERIN GREENE in episode 107 of MIDNIGHT MASS Kate Siegel as Erin Greene in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) KRISTIN LEHMAN as ANNIE FLYNN and HENRY THOMAS as ED FLYNN in episode 102 of MIDNIGHT MASS Kristin Lehman as Annie Flynn, Henry Thomas as Ed Flynn in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) SAMANTHA SLOYAN as BEV KEANE in episode 101 of MIDNIGHT MASS Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Other cast members Annarah Cymone, Igby Rigney, and Michael Trucco also have ties to Flanagan. Cymone and Rigney were cast in his upcoming adaptation of The Midnight Club, and Trucco appeared in Flanagan's film Hush, which also starred Siegel. Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Rahul Abburi, and Kristin Lehman round out the principal ensemble of Midnight Mass.

The first-look imagery holds additional character details for this story. Thomas and Lehman play Annie and Ed Flynn, presumably Riley's parents; while Rigney plays Warren Flynn, likely Riley's younger brother.

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) LOUIS MOFFAT as OOKER, IGBY RIGNEY as WARREN FLYNN, and RAHUL KOHLI as SHERIFF HASSAN in episode 101 of MIDNIGHT MASS Louis Moffat as Ooker, Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn, Rahul Abburi as Ali Hassan in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Kohli takes the role of Crockett Island's Sheriff Hassan, while Abburi appears to be playing Hassan's son Ali. Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning is also glimpsed examining Father Paul, which we can assume is because he did something creepy. Then there's Sloyan as Bev Keane, one of the religious figures of the community, and Siegel as Erin Greene, who's clearly having a pregnancy scare (like a real scare) in the teaser trailer.

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) ANNABETH GISH as DR. SARAH GUNNING, ALEX ESSOE as MILDRED GUNNING, and KATE SIEGEL as ERIN GREENE in episode 106 of MIDNIGHT MASS Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning, Kate Siegel as Erin Greene in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) RAHUL KOHLI as SHERIFF HASSAN and MATT BIEDEL as STURGE in episode 102 of MIDNIGHT MASS Rahul Kohli as Sheriff Hassan, Robert Longstreet as Joe Collie in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) ANNABETH GISH as DR. SARAH GUNNING, HAMISH LINKLATER as FATHER PAUL, and SAMANTHA SLOYAN as BEV KEANE in episode 103 of MIDNIGHT MASS Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning, Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

"I'm just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far," Flanagan wrote in a letter introducing the series to the press. "As a former altar boy, about to celebrate three years of sobriety, it's not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature.

"The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately," he continues. "But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light — and hope — we sing. I hope you enjoy our song."