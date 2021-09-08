Haunting of Bly Manor creators bring religious horrors to life in trailer for mysterious Midnight Mass

The creators of The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor are taking us to church.

The newly released trailer for Midnight Mass blesses Netflix bingers with a bounty of new footage from this mystery box of a horror series.

Set to the tune of Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know," the trailer opens on Crockett Island, a remote island community cut off from the mainland. Riley (Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford) used to live here, but he went to prison after he killed a young girl in a drunk driving crash. Now, haunted by the image of the victim's glass-cut face, he returns home — and strange things begin to happen.

Riley's arrival coincides with the appearance of a priest, Father Paul (Tell Me Your Secrets' Hamish Linklater), who says he's here as a temporary replacement for Crockett's Monsignor. After a storm, the beach is littered with the bodies of dead cats. People on the island start to see improvements in their lives (some no longer need to wear glasses, others no longer have back pain, etc.) But the one miracle that freaks everyone out the most and ignites a newfound religious fervor is when Father Paul seemingly makes a wheelchair-bound girl stand and walk to accept communion.

Having experienced Hill House and Bly Manor, also from executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, it's fair to say there's something menacing behind these so-called miracles.

MIDNIGHT MASS (L to R) KATE SIEGEL as ERIN GREENE in episode 107 of MIDNIGHT MASS Kate Siegel as Erin Greene in 'Midnight Mass' | Credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

The ensemble cast includes faces new and familiar to the creators' past work: Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

"I am so glad that you'll be with us for what comes next," Sloyan teases as Bev Keane, the town's church administrator.

Midnight Mass will premiere on Netflix this Sept. 24. Watch the trailer above.