Adventure Time creator unveils new adult Netflix animated show

What time is it? Well, not Adventure Time. But it is time to unveil the next animated show from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Midnight Gospel, which hails from Ward and Duncan Trussell of the Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast. It looks weird, whacky, and totally psychedelic. Check, check, and check.

The official log line sounds just as mind-bendy as the footage: Clancy is "a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds." But this is not quite as kid-friendly as Adventure Time.

"There are beautiful, wondrous worlds full of intelligent beings with stories to tell and I'm gonna them and put my interviews online and make a bunch of money so suck my d—," says our main man.

Adventure Time, the hit Cartoon Network animated show about the journeys of character Finn and Jake, concluded its 10-season saga in 2018. A year later, with the looming arrival of new streaming service HBO Max, it was announced that the show would return with four hourlong episodes. On top of that, Netflix will now premiere The Midnight Gospel on its platform this April 20.

"Years ago I got an email from Pendleton Ward, the creator of Adventure Time, telling me he enjoyed my podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour," Trussell told IGN of the show's genesis. "We soon became friends and Pendleton eventually came to me with an idea of how to do an animated version of my podcast. He said: 'It’s like we replace the dialogue of Indiana Jones with podcast conversations.' This was the beginning of The Midnight Gospel, a show about Clancy, a slacker 'spacecaster' who lives in another dimension called 'The Chromatic Ribbon.' This is a place where simulation farmers use powerful bio-computers to simulate universes where they harvest technology. Because Clancy isn't taking care of his universe simulator, all the planets within it are going through their own unique apocalypse, and the beings living in these other worlds are the guests Clancy interviews for his Space-Cast The Midnight Gospel. Over the course of the series, these conversations slowly begin to awaken Clancy to the reality of the impact he’s having on the worlds, both inside and outside of his simulator."

