Michelle Yeoh is officially returning to Star Trek for her own spin-off, only it'll be slightly different than what fans were expecting.

In 2019, the olden days when Paramount+ was called CBS All Access, the Trek gate-keepers announced that Yeoh would be returning to the franchise for a Section 31 spin-off series focused on her Star Trek: Discovery character Philippa Georgiou. That project has been in development all this time, but it now stands as a movie event coming to Paramount+.

Philippa Georgiou led multiple lives on Star Trek: Discovery, mainly that of Starfleet captain of the Shenzhou. That version of Philippa was killed off the show, but an alternate universe version of her from the mirror dimension persisted: the emperor of the Terran Empire, who became an immediate fan favorite.

Star Trek: Section 31 will focus on Yeoh's Emperor Philippa Georgiou as she joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, while facing the sins of her past. Could a certain bald-headed golden statue have helped make this a reality?

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," the newly minted Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner says in a statement. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched."

"To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams," she continues. "We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Olatunde Osunsanmi, a co-executive producer and director on Star Trek: Discovery, will helm Star Trek: Section 31, which was written by Craig Sweeny (Medium). The project is set to start filming later this year.

"All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou," executive producer Alex Kurtzman says. "She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Yeoh costarred with Sonequa Martin-Green on Star Trek: Discovery starting in season 1, which premiered in 2017. The show is now heading into its fifth and final season, set to debut in 2024. Star Trek: Picard, the Patrick Stewart-led offshoot, is also ending with its third season, concluding this week. However, Section 31 joins the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series in the next phase of Trek.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks were also renewed for more seasons.

