The series also starring Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu premieres May 24 on Disney+.

Worlds collide (in more ways than one) in Disney+'s new action-packed teaser for American Born Chinese.

The portal between two worlds has been opened and the fate of the world now hangs in the balance, as teen Jin (Ben Wang) learns in the spot. The series centers on the high schooler as he juggles his school life with his home life. Things are complicated when he meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), whose true identity sets in place a battle between gods of Chinese mythology.

Yeoh portrays Guanyin, Wei-Chen's unassuming auntie who helps her nephew navigate the challenges of high school — all while maintaining her secret identity as the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion. Quan plays Freddie Wong, the star of a popular 1990s sitcom, while Hsu plays Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, who works in a jewelry shop alongside her magical dog. Everything Everywhere's James Hong also guest stars as the Jade Emperor, but is not present in the new teaser.

Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, and Sydney Taylor also star in the series from creators, showrunners, and executive producers Charles and Kelvin Yu. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton directs and executive produces alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O'Malley, Asher Goldstein, and Yang.

Watch the new Oscars teaser for American Born Chinese above.

