Michelle Yeoh is a mythological goddess in action-packed first look at American Born Chinese

Chinese mythological gods infiltrate high school in the action-packed first look at American Born Chinese, Disney+'s upcoming TV adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name.

Disney shared a featurette of the series directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) at D23 Expo on Saturday, revealing a first look at Michelle Yeoh's deity of compassion. The series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager struggling to juggle high school with his home life. Things are further complicated when he meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), whose true identity sets in place a battle between gods of Chinese mythology.

Yeoh portrays Guanyin, Wei-Chen's unassuming auntie who helps her nephew navigate the challenges of high school — all while maintaining a secret identity as the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion. "It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of magic, there's a lot of bada-- action," the Everything Everywhere All At Once star teases in the first look featurette. The Monkey King, a monkey born from a stone who acquires supernatural powers through Taoist practices, is one of the many figures from Chinese mythology featured.

michelle yeoh in 'american born chinese'. Disney + Michelle Yeoh in 'American Born Chinese' | Credit: Disney +

Identity, culture, family, and friendship are themes of the series from creators, writers, and executive producers Charles and Kelvin Yu. Yeoh's EEAAO costar Ke Huy Quan also stars in the series, as do Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, and Daniel Wu. "I'm so happy to be reunited with Michelle Yeoh but also to do it with other Asian actors who have been working really hard for the last 10, 20 years to push for more representation," Quan previously told EW of the upcoming series. "It's a crazy and wild story, so I can't wait for the world to see it."

Along with Cretton, filmmaker Peng Zhang (Asura, Urban Games) and actress Lucy Liu direct select episodes. Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for the series. Check out the first look at American Born Chinese in the featurette above.

