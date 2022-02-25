Michelle Yeoh show American Born Chinese begins shooting with blessing ceremony

Any production which features the talents of Michelle Yeoh is a blessed one. But the folks responsible for the Yeoh-starring Disney+ show American Born Chinese are taking no chances and, as EP Marvin Mar revealed in an Instagram post, kicked off the shoot yesterday with a blessing ceremony. "Day One. Blessing Ceremony for a blessed show," Mar wrote in an accompanying note.

Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yeoh is reuniting with her Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton on the series, an adaptation of the 2006 graphic novel about a teenager from an immigrant family who becomes involved in a battle between mythological Chinese gods.

The cast of the Los Angeles-shot project also includes Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and costars with Yeoh in the science fiction-action-comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once (out March 25). "I'm so happy to be reunited with Michelle Yeoh [on American Born Chinese] but also to do it with other Asian actors who have been working really hard for the last 10, 20 years to push for more representation," Quan told EW. "It's a crazy and wild story, so I can't wait for the world to see it."

