Hollywood's biggest night conjured up a bit of Capeside nostalgia Sunday as Dawson's Creek castmates Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson reunited at a star-studded Oscars after-party.

Jackson, who played wisecracking charmer Pacey Witter on the popular teen drama, and Williams, who played New York party girl Jen Lindley, were seen chatting it up at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party, and luckily photographers were on hand to capture the moment. Williams' husband, theater director Thomas Kail, also took part in the animated conversation, which came nearly 20 years after Dawson's Creek ended its run.

Williams, who dazzled in a white Chanel dress with a sheer cape adorned with crystals, was nominated at this year's Oscars for Best Actress for her role in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans. She ultimately lost to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh.

'Dawson's Creek' alums Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson reunite after the 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party 'Dawson's Creek' alums Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson reunite after the 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars after-party | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Williams' Dawson's Creek fam was quick to celebrate her nomination back in January, including Jackson. He reshared a throwback photo of Williams that fellow costar Busy Philipps had posted, writing in his Instagram story, "5 Academy Award nominations!!! Holy Moses."

Poking fun at the snapshot, Jackson added, "I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!"

For her part, Philipps wrote of her castmate and longtime best friend, "I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you."

Williams has been Oscar-nominated on four other occasions, with her first nod coming in 2006 for her role in Brokeback Mountain. She also received nominations for Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea.

Jackson will next be seen on screen in the TV reimagining of Fatal Attraction at Paramount+, based on the 1987 psychosexual thriller film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Related content: