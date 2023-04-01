Michelle Visage reveals her favorite RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync of all time

Is it Tatianna vs. Alyssa Edwards? Yvie Oddly vs. Brooke Lynn Hytes? Roxxxy Andrews' wig reveal?

Mother Michelle Visage has ru-vealed her favorite RuPaul's Drag Race lip-sync of all time — and, no, it doesn't involve Roxxxy Andrews' iconic wig reveal that made the Emmy-winning judge lose her mind back on season 5.

Not even counting her additional stints on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under, the longtime Drag Race panelist has sat next to RuPaul on the panel for 12 consecutive seasons of the American edition of the show, and has witnessed dozens of lip-sync duels in the process. On Friday's episode of season 15, however, she deemed one to be better than them all.

"Can we talk about that lip-sync?" Visage asked top-four competitor Anetra during their Tic Tac lunch segment, referencing the episode 11 duel — set to Doja Cat's "Boss Bitch" — between the Las Vegas native and New York City's Marcia Marcia Marcia. "It was just, I'm going to say, my favorite lip-sync of all-time. It was phenomenal. And you better walk that f---ing duck."

"Shut up, are you kidding me?" Anetra responded, before RuPaul expressed pure joy over the moment Anetra jumped over a back-bending Marcia, which fellow season 15 queen Salina EsTitties affectionally dubbed the "Free Willy" moment of the season.

RuPaul's Drag Race Michelle Visage on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Anetra reflected on the moment, telling Visage and RuPaul what was going on in her head before she made the daring move.

"I just remember I had a moment. I was like, Do I do it? And before I could even complete the thought I as already over top of her," Anetra said.

Though the lip-sync was wildly popular among fans as well, RuPaul did not choose to keep both queens in the competition, and Marcia sadly sashayed away despite giving an incredible performance.

"It was entirely improvised. I did not know that she jumped over me until I got off stage and one of the PAs was like, 'That was amazing, Anetra jumped over you!'" Marcia told EW in her exit interview. "In those moments, you're blacked out, doing whatever you can. I absolutely love Anetra, so when they told us, I was like, good, Anarcia until the end!"

