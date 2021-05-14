Michelle Rodriguez to star in Fast and Furious-inspired competition show for Discovery

Michelle Rodriguez is parlaying her success in the Fast and Furious franchise into a new docuseries for Discovery.

EW has learned exclusively that the actress will join rally champion Wyatt Knox in hosting Getaway Driver, a competition series for Dom Toretto-like drivers. Here's the official description for the show: "This 8-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line — sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple... evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash. These drivers already have the loot — but can they get away to keep it?"

THE GETAWAY Michelle Rodriguez on 'The Getaway' | Credit: Jason Elias/Discovery Channel

Discovery has also ordered The Hop, a docuseries that focuses on four low-riding garages in the country that compete for market domination.

"We are constantly searching for ways to evolve our motor programming and bring engaging, new characters to our viewers," said Discovery chief brand officer Nancy Daniels in a statement. These two new series will bring audiences along for the ride and highlight extraordinary aspects of the automotive world rarely seen on television."

Rodriguez added in a statement, "I'm glad Discovery has decided to take it to the edge with a show like this. This is a whole new type of challenge for racers of all classes, I'm excited for what we're pioneering here.

Here's how Discovery describes The Hop: "Lowriders have been around for decades — appearing in music videos, movies and TV series that created a new car-culture from inner cities to the suburbs of middle America — but you've never seen lowriders like this. This will follow a loud and diverse set of builders and mechanics as they devote their lives to making their lowrider-builds dominate the world of lowrider building and car hopping. This team will add in super-sized hydraulics, so their custom lowriders launch eight or ten feet in the air. We'll watch their custom cars from building all the way to their trash-talking hop competitions, that can happen at huge car shows — or at a downtown L.A. street corner at midnight. These garages must juggle the everyday business of running their shops - building lowriders for customers while also crafting vehicles to face off against rivals in hop contests. Because in the lowriding game, winning equals business — with tens of thousands of dollars at stake in each vehicle."

Airdates for both new shows have not been announced.

