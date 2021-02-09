Michelle Obama and puppet pals heading to Netflix for new educational kids' series
The Obamas-produced Waffles + Mochi will encourage children to eat healthily.
Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix with a couple of new friends.
On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced that its upcoming children's series produced by and starring the former first lady — alongside a couple of friendly puppets — will arrive on March 16. Executive produced by Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama with co-creators Jeremy Konner (Drunk History) and Erika Thormahlen, Waffles + Mochi is a 10-episode food series is designed to encourage kids to eat healthily.
According to the official synopsis: "Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they're ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they're picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe."
Waffles + Mochi will be the latest release from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground Productions, which has slate of projects at Netflix, including previously released films American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming.
