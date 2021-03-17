Watch Michelle Obama swerve Jimmy Kimmel's question about her and the former president's sex life

The former first lady joked that the late-night host was "obsessed" with the topic.

Michelle Obama is not here for Jimmy Kimmel's probing questions about her sex life.

On Tuesday night's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former first lady stopped by, virtually, to chat about her new Netflix kids food series, Waffles + Mochi.

While the conversation covered everything from how the former first family are coping with extra time together due to the pandemic — puzzles and wine help — to how tidy (or not) Barack Obama is around the house, when Kimmel asked Obama a question about her sex life with her husband, she was quick to shut that down — with a laugh, of course.

"A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people," began Kimmel. "You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you. I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you."

Kimmel then proceeded to repeat his unanswered question. "I asked you, on the night that Seal Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband's order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?"

Naturally, Obama was too savvy for the late night host.

"I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you're very obsessed with this portion of that major historical achievement in a way that no one else is," she responded. "No one in the history of all the conversations I've had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point but you, Jimmy Kimmel."

She then jokingly added, "You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going 'I hope nobody sees me.'"

Those hoping she might've given something more definitive away will be disappointed to learn Obama concluded that part of the conversation by stating, "I'm still pleading the Fifth."

Waffle + Mochi is available to stream on Netflix now. Watch the interview with Kimmel above.

