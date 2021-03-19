Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon surprise unsuspecting Zoom callers in Tonight Show sketch

Turns out, Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon are not very good at Zoom calls.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's edition of The Tonight Show, below, the duo drop in on unsuspecting Zoom-ers during their calls, much to the callers' delight and surprise.

At one point, they pop up in a call with Obama holding up a copy of her book, Becoming, while Fallon holds up former President Obama's book, A Promised Land. "Wrong book, Jimmy!" she scolds him. They also show up in matching bunny costumes and crash yet another Zoom as lost musicians looking for band practice.

Obama stopped by The Tonight Show for the fifth time to chat with Fallon about her new Netflix show, Waffles and Mochi, and also talk to the late-night host about her famous family.

The Tonight Show airs tonight at 11:35 PM ET on NBC. The musical guest tonight is Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. Guy Raz is also a guest.