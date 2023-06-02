"Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format."

Former 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On stars Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are speaking out following the premiere of Prime Video's new docuseries that digs deep into the reality TV family's many scandals.

The parents denounced the four-part limited series, titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, in a joint statement published on their website on Friday, calling it "derogatory" and "sensationalized."

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," they wrote. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar

The Duggars went on to explain that they have "always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting."

"We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one," they continued. "Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets explores the family's ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial Christian organization that some have described as cult-like, as well as son Josh Duggar's history of sexual abuse, according to PEOPLE. The series also reportedly features appearances from the Duggar family, including children Jill Dillard and Amy King, their respective husbands, Derick Dillard and Dillon King, and Jim Bob's sister, Deanna Jordan.

In 2015, the family's series 19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC following an unearthed report that revealed Josh had previously been under investigation for molesting five underage girls as a teenager in 2006. Ultimately, authorities concluded that the statute of limitations had expired on any potential charges against him.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," Josh said in a statement at the time. "I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

Following the conviction, Michelle and Jim Bob said their son's trial and guilty verdict had been "very grievous" to them personally. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," they wrote. "In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

