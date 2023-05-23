"I just sort of hid," Watkins said of encountering Walters in an odd place after impersonating The View creator on Saturday Night Live.

Michaela Watkins once hid from Barbara Walters in bathroom line out of fear over SNL impression

Michaela Watkins took a little time to enjoy the view of Barbara Walters from a safe, secure hiding spot.

During a joint interview with her You Hurt My Feelings costar and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Tuesday's episode of The View, Watkins recalled retreating when she encountered the talk show's creator at a public event after impersonating Walters on SNL.

Saturday Night Live; THE VIEW - Barbara Walters says farewell to live daily television with her final co-host appearance on The View, the daytime program she created for Walt Disney Television via Getty Images airing Friday, May 16, 2014. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 a.m.- 12 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Michaela Watkins on 'SNL' and Barbara Walters on 'The View' | Credit: NBC; Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

"I did see her in line for the bathroom at a stadium one time," Watkins responded when panelist Sara Haines asked if she'd ever met Walters, shortly after the show cued up a clip of Watkins impersonating the late journalist and longtime View cohost on a 2009 episode of SNL. "I mean, that's a weird place to be like, 'Hi, how are you?' I just sort of hid, because I don't think people necessarily like you doing impressions. I don't know how she'd feel about it, and so I just sort of like, ducked down into the back of the line."

The rest of the panel reacted to the clip with amusement, particularly seeing Keenan Thompson portraying Whoopi Goldberg and Fred Armisen appearing as Joy Behar.

"I do believe that was one [impression] she did like," Goldberg told Watkins, while Behar chimed in: "She didn't like the one that Gilda Radner did, where they called her 'Baba Wawa,' she didn't like that because it was making fun of her speech defect. But, her daughter said, 'Get over it, mom,' and then she got over it."

Over the years, Walters was also portrayed on SNL by Cheri Oteri, Rachel Dratch, and Nasim Pedrad.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

