The veteran actor also appeared on soap operas All My Children, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but Tylo's death was confirmed in a statement on the University of Nevada's website, where Tylo was a film professor.

Michael Tylo Michael Tylo, veteran soap star, dies at 73 | Credit: Everett Collection

"Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special. He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments," wrote Nancy Uscher, the College of Fine Arts dean. "He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon. We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world."

Michael Tylo Guiding Light | Credit: Everett Collection

Tylo's first soap opera appearance came in 1980 when he was cast on Another World. In 1981, he would go on to cement his soap star status with one of his best-known roles: wealthy archaeologist Quinton Chamberlain on Guiding Light, where his character was paired with Lisa Brown's Nola Reardon. He also appeared on primetime programs such as Lonesome Dove, A Man Called Hawk, and Zorro, but spent a majority of the '80s in various soap opera roles.

His final soap appearance came in 2000, when he played lawyer Sherman Gale on The Bold and the Beautiful for six episodes.

Tylo joined the University of Nevada in 2003 as a visiting professor in theater and film, later becoming the assistant dean for the College of Fine Arts while also teaching acting. On Wednesday, the Young and the Restless posted their condolences on Twitter, writing "Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced #YR with his talents as Blade and Rick."

Tylo is survived by his wife Rachelle Tylo and their three children Izabella Gabrielle, Katya Ariel, and Christopher. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Jr., who died in a drowning accident in 2007.