See Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer recreate Three's Company in exclusive photos

Three’s a crowd, unless you’re Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, and Sara Haines, and then it’s just… company.

The co-hosts of Good Morning America‘s newly dubbed third hour, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, recreated the opening scene from Three’s Company to kick off the new season of their show, which was previously called Strahan & Sara.

ABC announced last month that Palmer was officially joining the show full-time after filling in while Haines was on maternity leave this summer, and the name of the program was changed accordingly.

Clips from the fun shoot will start airing on ABC next week, but you can scroll through them here, exclusively at EW.

GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC.