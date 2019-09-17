See Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer recreate Three's Company in exclusive photos

By Lauren Huff
September 17, 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT

Keke Palmer, Michael Strahan, and Sara Haines

Jeff Neira/ABC

Three’s a crowd, unless you’re Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, and Sara Haines, and then it’s just… company.

The co-hosts of Good Morning America‘s newly dubbed third hour, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, recreated the opening scene from Three’s Company to kick off the new season of their show, which was previously called Strahan & Sara.

ABC announced last month that Palmer was officially joining the show full-time after filling in while Haines was on maternity leave this summer, and the name of the program was changed accordingly.

Clips from the fun shoot will start airing on ABC next week, but you can scroll through them here, exclusively at EW.

GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC.

Come and knock on our door

Jeff Neira/ABC

We've been waiting for you

Jeff Neira/ABC
Where the kisses are hers and hers and his 

Jeff Neira/ABC
Three's company, too

Jeff Neira/ABC

Come and dance on our floor

Jeff Neira/ABC
Take a step that is new

Jeff Neira/ABC
We've a loveable space that needs your face

Jeff Neira/ABC
Three's company, too

Jeff Neira/ABC
You'll see that life is a ball again, Laughter is calling for you

Jeff Neira/ABC
Down at our rendezvous, Three's company, too

Jeff Neira/ABC
