See Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer recreate Three's Company in exclusive photos

Keke Palmer, Michael Strahan, and Sara Haines
Jeff Neira/ABC
Three’s a crowd, unless you’re Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, and Sara Haines, and then it’s just… company.
The co-hosts of Good Morning America‘s newly dubbed third hour, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, recreated the opening scene from Three’s Company to kick off the new season of their show, which was previously called Strahan & Sara.
ABC announced last month that Palmer was officially joining the show full-time after filling in while Haines was on maternity leave this summer, and the name of the program was changed accordingly.
Clips from the fun shoot will start airing on ABC next week, but you can scroll through them here, exclusively at EW.
GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC.
Come and knock on our door
Jeff Neira/ABC
We've been waiting for you
Jeff Neira/ABC
Where the kisses are hers and hers and his
Jeff Neira/ABC
Three's company, too
Jeff Neira/ABC
Come and dance on our floor
Jeff Neira/ABC
Take a step that is new
Jeff Neira/ABC
We've a loveable space that needs your face
Jeff Neira/ABC
Three's company, too
Jeff Neira/ABC
You'll see that life is a ball again, Laughter is calling for you
Jeff Neira/ABC
Down at our rendezvous, Three's company, too
Jeff Neira/ABC
