Michael Sheen tries to give fatherly advice in Prodigal Son exclusive clip

Nothing like parental advice on friendship from your serial killers pops!

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Prodigal Son on Fox, Malcolm (Tom Payne) finds himself back in the room with his father (Michael Sheen) talking about as something as innocent as childhood friendship — naturally the conversation strays from the more normal path pretty quickly. Malcolm explains to his father that a school friend has re-entered his life and it's made him reflect on their falling out years earlier. Turns out both Malcolm and his former buddy, Vijay (guest star Dhruv Singh), had fathers in prison back in boarding school and they bonded over that, but once Vijay's father was released, their friendship faltered.

In the clip, Malcolm suggests to his father that the friendship's collapse, like most of his problems, was his dad's fault. "I didn’t trust him and that’s because of you," he tells the serial killer. Martin's response? "How many problems in your life can you blame on me? No friends, night terrors — did I give you psoriasis, to boot?" (Probably, Dr. Whitley, probably.)

Find out how Malcolm faces his friendlessness Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox. Watch the clip above.

