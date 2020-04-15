Michael Sheen changes Twitter name to 'Martin Sheen' after TV announcer mix-up

Michael Sheen has changed his Twitter name to that of fellow actor Martin Sheen after a British TV announcer confused the pair, according to The Guardian. The mistake occurred Tuesday night before the screening of the second episode of the ITV drama Quiz, in which Sheen plays real-life Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant. While introducing Quiz, the ITV announcer told the viewing audience that "Martin Sheen" would be playing Tarrant. The show concerns a contestant on the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? who was accused of cheating after he won a million pounds sterling in 2001.

In addition to changing his Twitter name, Sheen also tweeted his anger at the mix-up. "Hey ITV the least you can do is get my name right in the trailers FFS," wrote the Welsh actor.

Michael Sheen has previously played several other real-life figures including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Queen and David Frost in Frost/Nixon. Martin Sheen's credits include Apocalypse Now and The West Wing.

Quiz costars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford. The show premieres in America on AMC, May 31.

Watch the trailer for Quiz above.

