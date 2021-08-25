His other credits included All My Children and As the World Turns.

Michael Nader, the actor best known for playing Alexis Colby's second husband, Dex Dexter, on the prime-time ABC soap opera Dynasty, died Monday at his home in Northern California from an untreatable form of cancer. He was 76.

"With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," Nader's wife, Jodi Lister, said in a statement to Michael Fairman TV. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samm's virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Nader was a big and popular presence on Dynasty, which ran from 1981 to 1989. Alexis (Joan Collins) considered Dex the second-greatest love of her life, behind Blake Carrington (John Forsythe), of course.

Michael Nader Michael Nader on 'Dynasty' | Credit: ABC /getty images

Born in Missouri, Nader began his acting career in the '60s after moving to California with his mother. He had a recurring part on the TV show Gidget in 1965 before scoring his first soap job on As The World Turns in 1975. He played Kevin Thompson.

Nader was added to the cast of Dynasty eight years later and stayed with the show until it wrapped. He got back in the daytime drama business in 1991 when he was cast as Dimitri Marick, the husband of Susan Lucci's Erica Kane, on All My Children. He worked on and off on the ABC sudser through 2001, and also appeared in its online revival in 2013.

Nader's other screen credits included Beach Blanket Bingo, Magnum, P.I., the 1990 version of The Flash, Law & Order: SVU, and Cold Case.