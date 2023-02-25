The Better Call Saul alum was fired after a physical interaction with a fellow cast member on set.

Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando has parted ways with Apple TV+'s upcoming crime drama Sinking Spring.

The actor, who was originally set to costar alongside Brian Tyree Henry, was fired during filming after getting into a physical altercation on set with a fellow cast member, EW has learned. The role has since been recast with Narcos star Wagner Moura playing Manny going forward.

The series, which is based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel Dope Thief, centers around two lifelong friends — Ray (Henry) and Manny (Moura) — who decide to rob an unassuming countryside home by posing as DEA agents only to discover "one of the biggest narcotics corridors on the east coast," per the series website. The pair soon find themselves unraveling as their "small-scale grift quickly becomes a matter of life and death."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Michael Mando arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Wagner Moura attends the "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Michael Mando and Wagner Moura | Credit: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty; Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Written by Top Gun: Maverick's Peter Craig, Sinking Spring is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, who will also direct an episode. It also features performances by Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, and more.

Mando is best known for his performance as Nacho in Better Call Saul, a role which he played from 2015 to 2022. His other credits include 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2018's The Hummingbird Project, and as Vic on the hit sci-fi television series Orphan Black.

Moura notably starred as Pablo Escobar in Narcos from 2015 to 2016. In the last year alone, he has starred opposite Elizabeth Moss in the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, played Laszlo Sosa in the Russo Brothers' 2022 film The Gray Man, and provided the voice of the wolf in the 2022 animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.