Stars mourn the death of Michael K. Williams: 'An amazing actor and soul'

The death of actor Michael K. Williams at age 54 on Monday prompted an outpouring of grief, tributes, and disbelief from his costars, fellow performers, and admirers across Hollywood.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who worked with Williams on the celebrated HBO crime drama The Wire, tweeted that he was "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams." He added, "One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul."

Wendell Pierce, another Wire castmate, wrote, "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

Michael K. Williams Michael K. Williams | Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Joel McHale, who worked with Williams on the sitcom Community, tweeted, "Damn. Just damn. Mr. Williams was such a Good, kind, wonderful man. He was so funny on Community and, of course, an actor for the ages."

Ellen Barkin, who appeared in the film Brooklyn's Finest with Williams, wrote, "We lost a great talent. What he brought was his and only his. Rest In Peace Michael K Williams."

Read more reactions below.