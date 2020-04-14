Sports fans, rejoice! Here's an exclusive sneak peek at Michael Jordan's Last Dance

Sports fans starving for content, The Last Dance is here to give you exactly what you need.

After being moved up due to popular demand and the lack of sports during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's highly anticipated 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls is premiering Sunday, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek.

As evidenced in the clip above, the famous 1997-98 championship Bulls team almost never even happened, with management considering blowing things up, despite coming off of back-to-back titles.

Originally set to premiere in June, the docuseries will now roll out in two-hour installments over the next five Sundays.

Directed by Jason Hehir, who helmed The Fab Five and segments of 30 for 30 for ESPN Films, The Last Dance features never-before-seen footage from the '97-98 season and interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, and many more high-profile athletes and entertainers.

The Last Dance premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

