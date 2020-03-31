Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance bumps up premiere to fill sports void

The Last Dance, an upcoming docuseries about basketball great Michael Jordan, will now air five weeks earlier in an effort by ESPN to fill the live sports void.

Announced Tuesday, ESPN shifted plans to now debut the first two episodes of The Last Dance, originally set for early summer, on Sunday, April 19. Subsequent episodes of the 10-part series will then air every week in pairs on Sundays until May 17. The Last Dance will stream on Netflix outside of the U.S.

Sunday is, obviously, a pretty big night for live sporting events. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, live games have been canceled. "As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," a statement from ESPN reads. "We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

Directed by Jason Hehir, who helmed The Fab Five and segments of 30 for 30 for ESPN Films, The Last Dance sets the camera lens on Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls team, highlighting never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season when the team sought their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and head coach Phil Jackson allowed a film crew from NBA Entertainment to follow the Bulls, starting in the fall of '97. Two decades later, that footage will now be revealed.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” Hehir commented in a statement. “Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

See the ESPN schedule below.

Sunday, April 19

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 1

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 2

Sunday, April 26

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 1

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 2

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 3

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 4

Sunday, May 3

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 3

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 4

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 5

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 6

Sunday, May 10

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 5

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 6

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 7

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 8

Sunday, May 17

7 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 7

8 p.m. ET - Re-air of The Last Dance Episode 8

9 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 9

10 p.m. ET - Premiere of The Last Dance Episode 10

Netflix schedule (outside of the U.S.):

Monday, April 20 - 12:01 a.m. PT - The Last Dance Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27 - 12:01 a.m. PT - The Last Dance Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4 - 12:01 a.m. PT - The Last Dance Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11 - 12:01 a.m. PT - The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18 - 12:01 a.m. PT - The Last Dance Episodes 9 and 10

