Michael Imperioli is first confirmed cast member for season 2 of The White Lotus

The White Lotus (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's time for Michael Imperioli to take a vacation, courtesy of HBO.

The Sopranos star has officially signed on to season 2 of dark comedy, The White Lotus, HBO confirms. Imperioli is the first lead cast member to be announced for the second season, while Jennifer Coolidge is rumored to be returning in some capacity.

Imperioli's character is Dominic Di Grasso, described as a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

Mike White's satirical series became a breakout hit over summer 2021. The six-part show followed visitors on vacation at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The series is taking an anthology-approach to its storytelling moving on to new characters/vacationers and a new location — another as yet named White Lotus property. White is returning to write, direct, and executive produce.

Michael Imperioli Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

White will executive produce alongside David Bernad, Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.

Imperioli is currently shooting This Fool for Hulu, and audiences most recently heard him reprising his Sopranos role via voiceover in the prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Hopefully, The White Lotus will have a lower body count than The Sopranos, but Armond (Murray Bartlett) might beg to differ.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: