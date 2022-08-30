The actor is addressing his surprise departure from the Roseanne spin-off ahead of season 5.

Michael Fishman on The Conners exit: 'I was told I would not be returning'

Roseanne actor Michael Fishman is opening up about his surprise exit from The Conners spin-off before season 5.

According to a statement given to EW sister publication PEOPLE by Fishman's team, it doesn't sound like it was his decision to leave the show.

"While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn, and develop," Fishman said as part of a lengthy response. "I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Fishman first appeared as D.J. Conner on Roseanne in 1988 and continued through the sitcom's nine-season run, ending in 1997. He then returned alongside veteran costars like Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and Laurie Metcalf for a revival season in 2018 on ABC before the show was retooled by the network as The Conners in light of controversies surrounding Barr.

On Monday, EW confirmed Fishman would not return to The Conners for the upcoming season 5, though the door remains open for a future guest-starring appearance.

Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner on The Conners Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from 'The Conners,' saying he was told he would be leaving | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty

"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner. It's every actor's dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics," Fishman said in his statement. "The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey."

The actor continued, "I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections, and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, as well as Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson are all set to return for The Conners season 5. Katey Sagal will also continue to recur as Louise, Dan's second wife.

Fishman remains optimistic. "While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career," he said. "I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, and am negotiating my next directing opportunities. Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues. I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: