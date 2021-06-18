The Project Runway alum fired back after Teigen's reps and her husband said he fabricated Instagram messages that showed the former model bullying him.

Project Runway alum Michael Costello's team is firing back at Chrissy Teigen after her reps and her husband, John Legend, claimed the fashion designer fabricated Instagram messages that purported to show the former model bullying him.

"The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DMs are fake and attempting to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology," Costello's team said in a statement to EW on Friday.

Later that day, Legend waded into the ongoing controversy, tweeting, "Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below." The singer included a link to a Business Insider story published on Thursday in which a member of Teigen's team claimed that the Instagram messages Costello shared are phony. The article went on to detail what appeared to be technical inconsistencies with the screenshots Costello had made public.

"Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened," Legend added.

"John has been complicit by observing Chrissy bullying many other people on- and offline for years. We are not at all surprised by his biased support of his wife," the designer's reps told EW in response to Legend's tweet. "Michael hasn't inserted himself into their lives. It's quite the opposite, as it's Chrissy who inserts herself into other people's lives."

On Monday, Teigen shared a lengthy Medium post in which she apologized for her "past horrible tweets," and asked to be allowed to "own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change."

Costello wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he is still "traumatized" and "depressed" and has had "thoughts of suicide" after interactions with Teigen in 2014 during which she accused him of racism. (The story later took a detour involving British singer Leona Lewis.)

Michael Costello, Chrissy Teigen Michael Costello and Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

When Costello detailed his account of what happened between him and Teigen, he wrote that he was coming to terms with the "darkest hour" of his life by sharing his story. "But today, I am choosing to speak my truth," he continued in an Instagram post. "I wish no harm on anyone and don't wanna go back-and-forth fighting with anyone. I just want people to realize that I, too, am human and this was the most inhuman treatment to ever be endured by someone who has seen their decades of hard work, years of building a brand, crumble from one comment."

The model and television host hasn't publicly addressed Costello since her Monday Medium post, in which she wrote, "The truth is, I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy, and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY."

EW has reached out to Teigen's representatives for comment.