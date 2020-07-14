Comedian Michael Che is coming to HBO Max with a topical sketch comedy show.

The working title for the show is currently Untitled Michael Che Project, with the concept being that each episode follows a theme or incident like police brutality, unemployment, falling in love, etc.

More specifically, the subjects will all be shown through a Black vantage point, illustrating honest, "uncomfortable truths across multiple topics,” as Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max, puts it.

In a statement announcing the show, Che says the project is something "I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Che already has some experience shooting a topical sketch show during a pandemic as one of the head writers and Weekend Update hosts on Saturday Night Live.

The HBO Max series is set to be six episodes and will be produced by Universal TV and Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.