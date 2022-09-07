Michael Bishop joins Superman & Lois season 3 as the new Jonathan Kent

Meet your new Jonathan Kent.

EW has learned that Michael Bishop has been cast as Jonathan Kent on Superman & Lois. The Australian actor is joining The CW's superhero drama in season 3, taking over the role previously played by Jordan Elsass.

Bishop recently made his American film debut as the lead in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin in 2021. He's best known for his work in Australian TV and films including Grace Beside Me and Swinging Safari, as well as short films Shelter, Skin Like Bark, Detention, Pet Rock, Hunter and Gatherer, and Indiana.

Last month it was announced that Elsass, who has played one of Clark Kent's (Tyler Hoechlin) teen sons since the series premiere, is exiting the show after two seasons and that his role would be recast. "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season 3 due to personal reasons," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. According to sources close to the situation, Elsass' exit was the result of a private matter and not a workplace-related issue.

EW recently spoke with Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing about his plans to bring Jonathan Kent more into the central focus in season 3.

"We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories," Helbing previously said. "What Clark says to him about the Kryptonian tech, you could take that in many different ways, so we'll see which road we ultimately go down. I have four brothers, and everybody on our staff has sort of similar experiences, so it's fun to play that [brother] dynamic. Sometimes siblings are best friends, sometimes they're at odds, but for the most part what we love about Jordan and Jonathan is that they have each other's back and that they're not jealous of each other. We'll continue to have that dynamic for sure in the show."

