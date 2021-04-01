Mia Farrow addresses 'vicious rumors' about deaths of 3 of her adopted children

Mia Farrow is dispelling the "vicious rumors" about the deaths of three of her adopted children.

Following the debut of HBO's Allen v. Farrow, some viewers questioned the docuseries' choice not to address the deaths of three of Farrow's children — Tam, who died at age 17, Lark, who died at 35, and Thaddeus, who died at 29. In 2018, the actress's son Moses criticized her and her family in a lengthy blog post about what he described as a troubled childhood.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Farrow publicly addressed the rumors and explained why she's deciding to open up now.

"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me," Farrow wrote in a statement. "While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts.

"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Farrow addressed the passing of her daughter Tam, who died in 2000. Tam was one of the star's 10 adopted children. Farrow also has four biological kids, including Ronan Farrow.

"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at seventeen from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment," she wrote.

In his 2018 blog post, Moses had claimed that Tam had suffered from depression that was made worse by their mother "refusing to get her help."

"One afternoon in 2000, after one final fight with Mia, which ended with my mother leaving the house, Tam committed suicide by overdosing on pills," Moses wrote. "My mother would tell others that the drug overdose was accidental, saying that Tam, who was blind, didn't know which pills she was taking. But Tam had both an ironclad memory and sense of spatial recognition. And, of course, blindness didn't impair her ability to count."

Farrow has denied Moses's allegations. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time his essay was published, Moses' sister Dylan Farrow said his allegations were "easily disproven" and contradict "years of his own statements." She added, "My brother is a troubled person. I'm so sorry he's doing this."

Farrow also wrote about her daughter Lark, who died of complications from HIV/AIDS in 2008, and her son Thaddeus, who died by suicide in 2016.

"My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children," Farrow said. "She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms.

"My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life," she continued. "These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."

Farrow concluded her statement by focusing on the positives in her life.

"I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy," she said. "Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love."

Farrow and her daughter Dylan, who accused Farrow's then-husband Woody Allen of abusing her as a child, are featured in Allen v. Farrow. Allen denies all claims of wrongdoing and has never been charged with a crime.

Soon-Yi Previn, Allen's wife, and Moses, two of Farrow's adopted children who spoke out against their mother and defended Allen, declined to participate in the series, as did Allen himself. Her other surviving children, including Ronan, are interviewed in the project, and all supported her and Dylan's account.