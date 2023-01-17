Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building stars in season 3 tease

Watch the Oscar-winner in a video shared by Selena Gomez teasing the upcoming season of the hit series.

Meryl Streep, welcome to the Arconia.

Only Murders in the Building has only been on the air for two seasons, but in that time, the show has already racked up an impressively starry list of celebrity cameos. (Shoutout to Sting.) Now, the Emmy-winning Hulu show might be adding its biggest name yet: three-time Oscar winner Streep.

Series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all back for season 3, once again starring as everyone's favorite trio of true crime podcast hosts. Filming on the new season just began, and to celebrate, the cast posted a few behind-the-scenes looks on social media, teasing Streep's appearance.

In an Instagram video, Gomez also revealed a look at a few familiar faces: Andrea Martin, who appeared in season 2 as a former Brazzos makeup artist, and Paul Rudd, who popped up in the season 2 finale as actor Ben Glenroy, who's immediately found dead. (Ben is also the star of Oliver's comeback Broadway show, and the two apparently hate each other for unspecified reasons.) Much of season 3 will focus on the investigation into Ben's murder.

Notably, Gomez hasn't been shy about her love for Streep in the past. Just last month, when Vogue asked her to name her dream Only Murders guest star, she said she "would reach for the biggest of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that." As for who Streep might be playing? We'll have to wait and see.

