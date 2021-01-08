"A land that is cut through with lochs and mountains that weave like some kind of tartan kilt: Scotland," says McTavish by way of introduction in the clip, which sees the two men traverse their homeland in a camper van, taking in everything the country has to offer including food, music, and sports. The half-hour, eight-episode series celebrates Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish discover the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and — most importantly — trading pants for kilts along the way.