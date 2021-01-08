Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish go pantless in first full Men in Kilts trailer
Haggis! Highlands! (Sam) Heughan! Starz's new docuseries has it all.
EW can exclusively premiere the first full trailer for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, the Starz travel series created by and starring Outlander's Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie).
"A land that is cut through with lochs and mountains that weave like some kind of tartan kilt: Scotland," says McTavish by way of introduction in the clip, which sees the two men traverse their homeland in a camper van, taking in everything the country has to offer including food, music, and sports. The half-hour, eight-episode series celebrates Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish discover the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and — most importantly — trading pants for kilts along the way.
EW can also exclusively reveal the series will premiere on Feb. 14, meaning this Valentine's Day you have a date with two braw Scottish lads who will not be wearing pants. You're welcome.
