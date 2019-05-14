12 memorable Big Bang Theory moments

An accidental self-diagnosis of brain parasites turns into a truthful admission of love by Sheldon to Amy. It begins when the women decide to reenact their proms to make up for the memories they missed in high school. Sheldon’s social insecurities lead him to bow out, but after seeing Amy in her prom dress he can’t help but compliment her. Surprised by Sheldon’s flattery, she opens up about wanting to say “I love you” to him — only for him to beat her to it. Sheldon explains how he came to this “logical conclusion”: It’s either love or a brain parasite.