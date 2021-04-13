Watch SNL star Melissa Villaseñor do her Ellen DeGeneres impression for Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian also discussed her failed SNL audition in 2009: "I wasn't funny yet."

Melissa Villaseñor made a good impression on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

The Saturday Night Live star performed a (brief) impersonation of DeGeneres during her interview with the real DeGeneres, recalling her unsuccessful first audition for the comedy institution.

"I don't remember the bit I did, but I think it had to do with 'ABC,' the Jackson 5 song," Villaseñor said. "I was like, 'I'm Ellen, I know all the words. ABC, I love dancin'!' And that was it. That's all I remember."

Reflecting on the audition, she added, "I wasn't ready. I was 21. I wasn't funny yet."

Despite that apparently lackluster first attempt, Villaseñor has become one of SNL's most reliable impressionists, inhabiting such diverse celebrities as Owen Wilson, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. She also showcased her skills further on Ellen, performing impressions of Wanda Sykes riding a rollercoaster, Lily Tomlin ordering a pizza, and Gwen Stefani hailing a taxi, among others.

Villaseñor is set to host the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, which will air on IFC Thursday, April 22. "The pieces we've written are really silly — I hope people like it," she said on Ellen.

