The Night Court sitcom actress told The View panel that a commercial director didn't cast her after he saw her "Hobbit hands."

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch revealed that a commercial director once gave her back-handed feedback when she was an aspiring actress.

Appearing on Friday's episode of The View to promote her new Night Court sequel series, the 42-year-old recalled a filmmaker shaming her hands during an audition, which cost her a job in an ad for a restaurant.

"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way. I sort of have Hobbit hands.... especially when I was living in New York, they were always chapped," she told the panel after cohost Sara Haines inquired about the need to have thick skin for criticism in Hollywood.

"I was in the running for a Friday's commercial, to play a waitress, and I was down to the wire on it. They asked for my availability for the next week. I was in the callback and they said, 'Okay, great, so glad you're available next week. One more thing, can we just see your hands, to the camera? Show them back and front,'" she recalled. "I did that and I heard the director from behind the camera go, 'Jesus Christ!' I didn't get the job."

Cohost then Sunny Hostin revealed that she, too, was fired from the same chain before her career as a public figure, after dropping a plate of blintzes on a customer when she was "hungover."

Luckily, Rauch has found other employment. After appearing on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, her first turn on the Night Court revival series debuts Tuesday on NBC.

The View airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on ABC.

