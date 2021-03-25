The comedian talks to Ina Garten about her Saturday Night Live transformation in their new special Cocktails and Tall Tales.

Melissa McCarthy was 'slightly offended' she didn't need more prosthetics to play Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy went through a serious transformation to play Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live — but she's still a little hurt that it didn't require more of a metamorphosis.

EW has an exclusive clip from McCarthy and Ina Garten's upcoming Discovery+ special Cocktails and Tall Tales, in which the pair discuss their careers and bond over whiskey sours. In the clip, Garten asks McCarthy about her Emmy-winning turn as the former White House press secretary, and the comedian reveals that when SNL first invited her to do the show in 2017, she was skeptical about what it would take to make her look like Spicer.

"There's an amazing man there who does all the prosthetics and does all this work," she explains. "I was like, 'What would that entail? Are we talking about hours in hair and makeup?' And he looked at me and goes, 'No.' I was like, 'Wait a minute, what do you mean no?!' He was like, 'Eh, it won't be that hard to do.'"

"I was like, really?" she adds with a laugh. "Like, I'm slightly offended, but I'm intrigued."

Saturday Night Live - Season 42 Image zoom Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC

McCarthy made several SNL appearances as Spicer, and she adds that it didn't take long to get her into hair and makeup.

"There was one time where I had to get from me opening the show into Sean Spicer," she recalls. "They got me into the bald cap [and] prosthetics, and they push your ears forward, all of it — and I think it was under four and a half minutes."

Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy will stream exclusively on Discovery+ beginning March 26. Watch the clip above.

